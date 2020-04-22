Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2032

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) across various industries.

The Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report on the Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

CNOOC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glacial Acrylic Acid 99.0%

Glacial Acrylic Acid 99.5%

Other

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Detergent Industry

