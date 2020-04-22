Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Growth of Innovations in Organic Milk Powder Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2028

A recent market study on the global Organic Milk Powder market reveals that the global Organic Milk Powder market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Organic Milk Powder market is discussed in the presented study.

The Organic Milk Powder market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Organic Milk Powder market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Organic Milk Powder market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11153?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Organic Milk Powder market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Organic Milk Powder market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Organic Milk Powder Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Organic Milk Powder market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Organic Milk Powder market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Organic Milk Powder market

The presented report segregates the Organic Milk Powder market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Organic Milk Powder market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11153?source=atm

Segmentation of the Organic Milk Powder market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Organic Milk Powder market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Organic Milk Powder market report.

Growing demand for organic milk products is been witnessed more as compared to conventional milk products. The various beneficial attributes of organic products including freshness, quality, health and nutrition are contributing to the significant increase in sales of organic milk products. According to the USDA, the sales of organic milk products in 2016 were recorded to be 5.3% times higher as compared to 2015. Moreover, significant increase in imports of organic milk powder is being witnessed owing to the consolidation of the organic dairy industry. These trends are driving the organic milk powder market in the North America region.

Increase in the number of certified organic dairy cows in the North America region

The organic dairy products industry is just two decades old in the U.S., despite having shown a significant increase in the count of certified organic dairy cows. According to the USDA, when organic dairy production started two decades ago in the U.S, there were only 6,000 certified organic dairy cows across the nation. However, there has been significant rise in this count. Yet another survey by USDA between 2002 and 2011 represented an increase of 255,000 organic milk cows in 2011 as compared to that of 67,000 organic milk cows in 2002. This count accounts for 3% of the total dairy cows. According to USDA, in 2012, 5% of the total U.S. dairy farms comprised organic dairy cows.

Lack of harmonisation between supply and demand scenarios hampering market growth in North America

Consumers in the U.S. have an increased interest in organic products. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic dairy sector is estimated to account for US$ 6 Bn in sales in 2017, thereby reflecting increasing consumer interest for organic dairy products. However, the major constraint faced by the sector is the inability to suffice consumer demand through the available supply. Factors such as stringent regulatory norms prevailing in the U.S., growing consumer demand, and a transition period of three years for conventional dairy farms to get converted into organic dairy farms, are major challenges faced by diary producers, thereby hampering the growth of organic milk products.

Global Organic Milk Powder Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

The Whole Milk segment by type is expected to register relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The Whole Milk segment is estimated to account for a relatively high value share of 53.6% by 2017 end and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Skimmed Milk segment is estimated to account for a value share of 26.2% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the forecast period. Organic dairy processors are required to graze their cattle on organic pastures. However, not all comply with the prescribed standards. Hence, organic stakeholders such as the organic dairy associations have urged the USDA to enforce a policy for the use of pasture. In 2010, the USDA published a new policy to ensure the grazing of organic pasture by cows. These laws prescribed that the animals should graze during the grazing season and at least 30% of dry matter intake should be done while grazing pastures, and processors must have a pasture management plan so as to meet the feed requirements.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11153?source=atm