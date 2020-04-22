World coronavirus Dispatch: Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

The global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

Based on the technology, location, equipment type and country, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment and country with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study consist of value chain analysis, which offers a better understanding of key companies in the supply chain. Additionally, the study examines market competition through Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenue generated by the companies from the sale of oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment. Key market players profiled in the study are Siemens AG, PSI AG, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ATMOS International, Perma-Pipe Inc., Pentair Thermal Management, FLIR Systems Inc., Pure Technologies Ltd., TTK-Liquid Leak Detection Systems, and AREVA NP.

The report segments the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market as:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market – Technology Analysis

Mass-Volume Balance

Acoustic/Ultrasonic

Fiber Optics

Vapor Sensing

Others

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market – Location Analysis

Onshore

Offshore

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market – Equipment Type Analysis

Flowmeters

Acoustic Sensors

Cable Sensors

Others

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Each market player encompassed in the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

