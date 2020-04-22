World coronavirus Dispatch: Thermal Papers Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2041 2018 to 2028

The global Thermal Papers market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Thermal Papers market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Thermal Papers market that will help you take market lead.

The recently published market study on the global Thermal Papers market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Thermal Papers market. Further, the study reveals that the global Thermal Papers market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Thermal Papers market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Thermal Papers market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Thermal Papers market.

Increasing Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Thermal Papers Price Hike

The thermal papers marketplace is witnessing increase in prices of thermal papers owing to the rising cost of pulp and other raw materials used in the manufacturing. In addition, global shortage in the leuco dye supply chain, the highly utilized dye in the thermal paper industry, has led to an unprecedented rise in the cost of thermal papers. On the back of these developments, thermal paper manufacturers have increased the prices of thermal paper.

In February 2018, Jujo Thermal announced a price increase for its direct thermal paper by 10-15%, effective from 1st March 2018.

In March 2018, Koehler Paper announced an increase in thermal paper prices by 10-12% for new orders.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi announced a price increase for its THEMOSCRIPT® thermal paper range by 10%, effective from 1st July 2018.

In July 2017, Lecta announced a price hike for its thermal and carbonless papers by 6%, effective from September 2017.

Point-of-Sale Commerce Remains a Prominent User of Thermal Papers

The expansion of the retail industry in the form of an increasing network of supermarket and hypermarkets as well as the growth of the hospitality industry are major factors driving the point-of-sale commerce. While grocery and retail are significant end-users, the point-of-sale also finds application in transportation payments such as parking and taxi industry.

Although e-commerce is penetrating the retail industry, point-of-sale commerce continues to remain a prime means of billing information transfer across industries. And these industries show significant reliance on thermal papers for their point-of-sale billing. As long as the point-of-sale commerce continue to remain a preferred mode of billing transactions, demand for thermal papers will remain consistent in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Tailor-Made Thermal Products

Thermal papers have been highly embraced for the application of labeling and packaging wherein multiple end-use industries such as food, logistics and production management. These end-users show significant demand for thermal papers and other thermal products such as thermal transfer ribbons.

Well aware of the demand trends, manufacturers in the thermal papers market are introducing tailored solution specific to different applications. For instance, the thermal labels used in the food industry are manufactured with different features such as heat resistance, metal detection and durability.

Increasing Preference for Digital Transactions Weakens Thermal Paper Sales

Digital payment platforms are highly embraced across businesses as well as customers. Rising penetration of e-commerce has further encouraged the growth of digital payments. Further, digital payments are gaining popularity as a safer, convenient and smarter way of transactions.

As digital transactions are entirely taken care digitally and do not involve an exchange of billing receipt – majorly printed on thermal papers, rapid adoption of digital payment methods are likely to impact the application of thermal papers.

Thermal Papers Market – Definition

Thermal paper is a type of specialty paper which contains coating of a composite formulation. The property of formulation is a mixture of a heat-sensitive dye and a suitable matrix. When temperature crosses melting point of the mixture, the color of the dye changes. The precoat below the thermal coat absorbs the dye mixture and prevents thermal ink carry in the print head.

The thermal papers market is studied thoroughly to derive the market segmentation. The thermal papers market is segmented based on thickness, by end-use industry, by application and by technology. The global thermal papers market study also covers market analysis in key regions.

Thermal Papers Market Structure

The thermal papers market is studied thoroughly to derive the market segmentation. The thermal papers market is segmented based on thickness, by end-use industry, by application and by technology. The global thermal papers market study also covers market analysis in key regions.

Based on thickness, thermal papers market is segmented into 60-80 microns and 80-90 microns thicknesses. Based on end-use industry, the thermal papers market is segmented in retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labelling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end-use industries.

By application, the thermal papers market is segmented in point of sale, lottery & gaming, labels & tickets and other applications. By technology, the thermal papers market is segmented in direct thermal and thermal transfer categories.

Regional analysis of the thermal papers market covers study of thermal papers market in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The regional analysis of the thermal papers market also covers country-wise assessment for all the regions.

