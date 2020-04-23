Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 15,260.14 Mn in 2027: NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter & Gamble Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The latest Asia Pacific Beauty Devices market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Asia Pacific Beauty Devices market.

Beginning from skin issues to hair problems, these beauty devices promise to provide the same service as one would get from any aesthetic treatment. Widespread awareness about beauty devices and services, increasing prevalence of skin and hair problems along with rapid technological advancement are the driving factors of the market. Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses. Various other elements due to which hair and skin diseases are generated include tobacco use, environmental pollution, ultraviolet radiation, and excessive alcohol consumption. Several incidences of skin diseases are also evolving owing to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

The prevalence of skin disease in India is 10 to 12 percent of the total population with Eczema and Psoriasis being the major contributors. In 2013, with prevalence rate of 10 percent, the population affected across India from skin disease is estimated at nearly 15.1 crore. Moreover, one in 10 people develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime, and it affects up to 25% of children and 2–3% of adults. Furthermore, over a quarter (28%) of women under 25 even admit that they regularly worry about their signs of aging, and this number has increased to 42% for those aged 25–34 and 54% for those aged 35–44.

Increasing work hours and changing lifestyle have contributed to rising levels of stress, resulting in several issues on outward appearance, especially on the skin and hair with fastening of the aging process of skin and increase in hair related issues. Also, the increasing level of pollution shows detrimental effects on an individual’s physical appearance. These issues can be controlled with the use of derma roller and blue light devices for acne. Customers have continued to show keen interest in experiencing beauty and wellness services to rejuvenate their skin. Thus, international grooming products and services at home have gained popularity to a great extent.

