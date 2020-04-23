Bare Metal Stents Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

Medical stents that are without any coating or coverings is called as bare metal stents. These stents are mesh like tube made up of stainless steel. With the recent developments in the in the stent technology, the bare metal stents are made up of cobalt-chromium alloy, platinum chromium alloy and others.

Bare metal stents are mostly used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), however advances in stent technology, bare metal stents have also been used as safe and effective alternatives to surgery or repetitive endoscopic procedures, to improve the quality of life for patients with various gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and disorders.

The bare metal stents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of coronary heart diseases, technological advancements in stent technology, and growth in geriatric populations drive the market growth. In addition, increase in awareness among the population, rise in adoption of stents is likely to fuel the market growth. Whereas, the market players have opportunities to expand their customer reach in the emerging regions.

The global bare metal stents market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as balloon catheter, self-expandable metallic stent, and balloon expandable stent. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centres.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Abbott

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Medtronic

4. TERUMO CORPORATION

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. BIOTRONIK

7. Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

8. Opto Circuits

9. STENTYS SA

10. HEXACATH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bare metal stents market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bare metal stents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bare metal stents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bare metal stents market in these regions.

