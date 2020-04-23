Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) also known as Biliary Tract Cancer is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation. The malignant tumor may arise from any portion of the bile duct i.e., from terminal ductules (canals of Hering) to the ampulla of Vater, as well as at the peribiliary glands (intramural and extramural) and sometimes may affect gall bladder.Inflammation, cholestasis and receptor tyrosine kinases such as IL-6 receptor, c-MET and the EGFR family members are key signaling pathways in cholangiocarcinogenesis.

It can be classified anatomically based on tumor location within the biliary tree into intrahepatic (iCCA), perihilar (pCCA), and distal (dCCA) cholangiocarcinoma subtypes. The latter two subtypes were previously grouped as extrahepatic CCA (eCCA) but are now considered distinct entities based upon differences in their tumor biology and management. The majority of CCA patients are diagnosed at late stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy.

DelveInsight's 'Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report gives a thorough understanding of Cholangiocarcinoma by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Cholangiocarcinoma in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per the study conducted by N Patel et al., the overall incidence of Cholangiocarcinoma from 2001 to 2015 was 1.26 per 100,000 people per year in the US. Males account for higher incidence with 50.9% cases while 49.1% cases belong to females in that study. The incidence has been shown to increase in all subpopulations and specifically at a dramatic rate for ICCA and those with distant disease at the time of diagnosis.

Among the stage-specific cases, 22.9% were localized, 36.9% were regional, and 40.2% belong to the distant stage of CCA in the US. [N Patel et al.]

Spain accounted for the lowest incident population of CC, with incidence rate recorded being lowest, i.e., 0.5/100,000

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), followed by Italy and the United Kingdom. In Italy, CCA incidence was recorded to be 3.36/100,000, and CCAs accounted approximately for 3% of total primitive liver cancers. (B.Maria et al.)

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cholangiocarcinoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cholangiocarcinoma.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Cholangiocarcinoma report provides a detailed overview explaining Cholangiocarcinoma causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Cholangiocarcinoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Cholangiocarcinoma Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Cholangiocarcinoma?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Cholangiocarcinoma across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Cholangiocarcinoma?

What are the currently available treatments of Cholangiocarcinoma?

Key Benefit of Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Report

The Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Cholangiocarcinoma market

Quantify patient populations in the global Cholangiocarcinoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Cholangiocarcinoma population by its epidemiology

The Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources



Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cholangiocarcinoma Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Journey Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Cholangiocarcinoma Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

