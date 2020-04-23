Coronavirus’ business impact: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2029

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market during the assessment period.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

companies profiled in the global market are

Berry Genetics

BGI

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NATERA, INC.

PerkinElmer Inc

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

IGENOMIX.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

NGS

WGS

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U,K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



