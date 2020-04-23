Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Polymer Concrete Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The global Polymer Concrete market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polymer Concrete market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Polymer Concrete market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polymer Concrete market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polymer Concrete market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10574?source=atm

the demand for specialised applications where polymer concrete could be used; for instance residential and commercial applications. To underscore this point, we can consider the example of Asia Pacific, where there has been a significant rise in demand for sewerage pipes. The increasing population has been necessitating the need for upgrade of sewerage systems to higher capacities, which is expected to drive the demand for polymer concrete products, which in turn would drive the global polymer concrete market in the near future. Also, the construction of new roads, dams, bridges and upgrade of sewerage systems in countries such as China and Latin American countries is expected to present an attractive opportunity for the growth of the polymer concrete market in these regions. In addition, in the Middle East, there has been a considerable use of polymer concrete in infrastructure building such as in the construction of buildings, solid surface countertops in home interiors, roadways, bridges, pipes, tunnel liners and in other civic infrastructure.

High cost of polymer concrete restraining market growth

Due to the relatively high cost of polymer concrete as compared with other materials, its end use has been restricted only for special needs. Also, end users prefer surface layer applications of polymer concrete over entire polymer concrete constructions due to the high costs associated with polymer concrete, and also due to the fact that the surface application servers the purpose of polymer concrete applications well. Also, specific types of plastics have been proving to be a cheaper alternative to polymer concrete. All these factors are restraining the market for polymer concrete across the globe.

Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis by Material Type

Presently, polyester is the preferred choice for manufacturing polymer concrete products. The Polyester segment by material type is estimated to hold more than 25% of the global market share in 2017. This is primarily owing to the low cost benefit offered by polyester when compared to vinyl ester, epoxy and other resins. However, Future Market Insights estimates the Polyester material type segment to lose 90 BPS by the end of 2027. The Polyester segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 80 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 87.0 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The Others segment is expected to gain significant BPS due to ongoing research in the use of new and advanced ingredients such as Methyl Methacrylate, Polyurethane, and Urea Formaldehyde resin. However, the rate of adoption is expected to remain relatively low.

Rising industrial end uses of polymer concrete fuelling market growth

Polymer concrete is finding increasing industrial applications on account of improved properties such as rapid curing, ability to form complex shapes, and brilliant vibration damping properties. These advantages in applications across the industrial sphere are expected to drive the global polymer concrete market in the near future. For example, there has been an increase in industrial applications of polymer concrete such as in waste containers, pump bases, industrial flooring blocks, chemical containments and trench drains. In Europe, the energy and utilities, chemicals, metallurgy and pulp and paper industries have been extensively using polymer concrete in flooring applications as an effective means to resist chemical attack and prevent corrosive effect of chemicals.

Each market player encompassed in the Polymer Concrete market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polymer Concrete market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Polymer Concrete Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polymer Concrete market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polymer Concrete market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10574?source=atm

What insights readers can gather from the Polymer Concrete market report?

A critical study of the Polymer Concrete market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Polymer Concrete market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Polymer Concrete landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Polymer Concrete market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Polymer Concrete market share and why? What strategies are the Polymer Concrete market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Polymer Concrete market? What factors are negatively affecting the Polymer Concrete market growth? What will be the value of the global Polymer Concrete market by the end of 2029?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10574?source=atm

Why Choose Polymer Concrete Market Report?