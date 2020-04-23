COVID-19 impact: Mobile Payment Technologies Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Mobile Payment Technologies market. Hence, companies in the Mobile Payment Technologies market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

The global Mobile Payment Technologies market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Mobile Payment Technologies market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Mobile Payment Technologies market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

