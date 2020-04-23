COVID-19 impact: Mobile Payment Technologies Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026
The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Mobile Payment Technologies market. Hence, companies in the Mobile Payment Technologies market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
Assessment of the Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market
The global Mobile Payment Technologies market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Mobile Payment Technologies market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type
- Near Field Communication
- QR Code Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type
- SMS-based
- USSD/STK
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
- Hospitality & Tourism Sector
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail Sector
- Health care
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Vital statistics enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the Mobile Payment Technologies market
- Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market on the global level
- Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
