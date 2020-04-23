COVID-19: Potential impact on Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2028

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Muscle Stimulation Devices market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Muscle Stimulation Devices market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Muscle Stimulation Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market during the assessment period.

Combination Devices to Become Evidently Popular in Asian Countries

Combination therapy using IFT, US, and MS devices has been trending the market, especially for joint pain and lower back pain. While IFT machines have been in use for chronic joint pain and lower back pain resultant from osteoarthritis (OA), a considerable portion of the expanding OA patient pool in Asia Pacific is preferring this combined device therapy over conventional treatments. A majority of companies in APAC are thus expected to target hospitals and physiotherapy clinics, for augmenting portable combination device sales.

Swelling Demand in Sports Medicine to Spur Adoption of EMS Devices

Electrical muscle stimulation devices have been used by sports professionals over the years, during the warm-up sessions in gyms. Besides widespread use in pre-endurance training, EMS devices are used during the cooling down sessions post-training. The ultimate aim is to prevent muscle soreness through muscle stimulation and causing soft contractions on a group of muscles, after a vigorous activity.

Soaring Use for Rehabilitation of Atrophied Muscles Post-stroke, to Increase Sales

As physiotherapists are increasingly preferring galvanic stimulators or EMS devices to revive atrophied muscles in stroke or spinal multiple sclerosis patients, in terms of strength, the market is most likely to benefit in terms of revenue through 2028. These devices have been in use for lower limb muscle rehabilitation and upper limb strengthening, which apparently assists in gait training for the stroke patients. Moreover, adoption of muscle stimulators will also remain on a steady rise for treating Bell’s palsy patients, as these devices are highly popular among paralytic patients for long-term home therapy.

