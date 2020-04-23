Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2026: Top Key Players Arrow Electronics, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd., IBM

“Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Arrow Electronics, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd., IBM, HPE, Atlantix Global Systems, Iron Mountain Incorporated., GEEP, Dell Inc., ITRenew Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., CloudBlue, Dataserv, TES-AMM Pte Ltd., LifeSpan International, Inc. ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Data Center IT Asset Disposition industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market: Data center IT asset disposition is in development phase with a highly prosperous future, owing to the ubiquity of electronic devices that need proper disposing in order to preserve the environment. There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold. For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for in 2016.

In the industry, Arrow Electronics profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sims Recycling and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.77%, 7.51% and 5.78% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly nine types of , including Servers, Memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, Line cards, Desktops, Laptops and SSD. And Desktops is the main type for , and the Desktops reached a sales value of approximately 1384.35 M USD in 2016, with 17.88% of global sales volume.

Although sales of brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Servers

❖ Memory modules

❖ HDD

❖ CPU

❖ GBIC

❖ Line cards

❖ Desktops

❖ Laptops

❖ SSD

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Data Sanitation/ Destruction

❖ Remarketing/Resale

❖ Recycling

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Data Center IT Asset Disposition market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

