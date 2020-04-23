Demand and Growth of Asia-Pacific Beer Market 2020 key players like Heineken N.V., SABMiller Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group

The origin of beer approximately dates back to the early Neolithic period, and is one of the oldest beverages in the world. Beer, is generally made from four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water and yeast, which are fermented over a period of time. Additionally, flavoring ingredients such as herbs and fruits are also used in beer. Different types of beer are available in the market, of which, ale and lager are the two commercially popular beer types.

The primary difference between a lager and the ale is the temperature level at which they are fermented. The trend of beer consumption is increasing due to rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and the increasing demand for craft beer. In addition to this, health concerns associated with the consumption of beer, have resulted in an increased demand for low calorie beers and beers with lesser alcohol content. Heavy taxation policies and legal regulations in alcoholic beverages industry restrain the growth of this market.

Heineken N.V., SABMiller Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, United Breweries Group (UB Group), Diageo Plc, Tsingtao Brewery, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company and Beijing Yanjing Brewery

The beer market is segmented into light and strong beer. The strong beer segment accounted for 65.6% of the total beer market, generating a revenue of $318.4 billion in 2014. The strong beer market would witness a robust growth in the coming years. On the other hand, light beer segment, which accounted for 34.4% of the total market, is anticipated to decline further in future due to changing preferences of consumers.

By Types

Strong Beer

Light Beer

By Production

Macro Brewery

Micro Brewery

The Global Asia-Pacific Beer Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Asia-Pacific Beer market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Asia-Pacific Beermarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

