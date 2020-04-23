DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User, the global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global DNA next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on the product was segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. In 2017, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as they are being used at numerous stages of DNA sequencing, which include sample generation, storing the samples and its purification, preparation of the library and quantification, and PCR amplification.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. Beijing Genomics Institute

5. PerkinElmer, Inc.

6. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

7. Agilent Technologies

8. Eurofins Scientific

9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

10. Macrogen Inc.

The market for DNA next generation sequencing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, declining price of sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery & precision medicine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

The research on the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The report segments the global DNA next generation sequencing market as follows:

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product



Consumables

Services

Platform

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Application



Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User



Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

