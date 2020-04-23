Edutainment Market Growth, Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Edutainment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Edutainment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Edutainment market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Edutainment market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172660

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Edutainment market by segmenting the market based on component, age group, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Moreover, few of the gaming producers are targeting new technologies for enhancing the virtual gaming experiences at the edutainment centers through a combination of VR and AR techniques with 3D projection mapping as well as interactive digital tools to produce advanced games. This will further drive the growth of the edutainment industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, highly digitized educational tools will spur the expansion of the edutainment industry over the forecast period.

Based on the component, the market is sectored into Edutainment Channels, Games, & Applications and Edutainment Centres. The Edutainment Centres segment is further divided into Indoor Play and Entertainment Centers and Educational Parks. On the basis of age group, the industry is classified into Children (0 to 12 years), Teenager (13 to 19 years), and Young Adult (20 to 25 years).

Some of the key players in the market include Curiocity, Edsys, IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, Junior Explorers, Inc., KIDZ Holding S.A.L, KidZania Operations S.A.R.L., KinderCity, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, PAX Edutainment Pvt. Ltd., DreamUs Edutainment, The LEGO Group, White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, and Zee Learn Ltd.

