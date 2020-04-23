Electric AC Motors Market Important Changes in Industry Dynamics during 2020-2027

Electric AC motors are used in various functionalities such as machine tools, household appliances, HVAC, vehicles, and industrial among others. The electric AC motors are used for industrialized applications such as conversion of power from electrical to mechanical. Single phase electric AC motors are small in size, and mostly used for minor power conversion such as fans, refrigerators, hair dryers, washing machine, and mixers among others. Growing automation in various industrial processes, increasing demand for electric AC motor operated household appliances, low manufacturing cost, durability, and growing use in HVAC applications are the factors responsible for the growth of the electric AC motors market.

The increasing awareness regarding the use of the growing adoption of electric vehicles and energy-efficient motors are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the motors with high power generate extensive vibration, strain, and heating during their functioning, which are the elements restraining the growth of the market. The Increase in HVAC installations and rise in construction activities, especially in the developing economies, further accelerates the adoption of electric AC motors.

Electric AC Motors Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Electric AC Motors Market Players:

ABB Limited

AMETEK.Inc

ASMO CO.LTD.

Baldor Electric Company

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Kirloskar Electric Company

Mordor Intelligence

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

