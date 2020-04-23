Electric Bus Charging Station Market has an outstanding growth in the coming years

At the present time, about 400,000 electric buses are in operation across the globe. This number is further projected to increase in the coming years, which will result in the growing need for electric bus charging stations worldwide. According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2018, the global electric bus charging station market reached a value of $6.6 billion and is projected to generate revenue of $12.3 billion by 2025, advancing at a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). Two types of chargers for electric buses are on-board and off-board.

On-board chargers were more in demand in the past, however, in the coming years, the requirement for off-board chargers is predicted to grow considerably. The major reason for this is that, off-board chargers will aid in reducing the weight of the vehicle, thereby increasing its efficiency, and provide rapid charging at higher power levels. Inductive charging, depot charging, and opportunity charging are the three types of charging stations. In 2018, depot charging was utilized the most, which is ascribed to the rising preference of public and transport agencies toward buses that charge overnight, since they have similar operational characteristics to diesel buses.

Recently, the requirement for ultra-fast charging stations has risen rapidly in order to decrease down the weight of the bus and reduce the charging time. These charging systems allow the power to be fed from the supply to the load in a cordless technique, which can further be charged flexibly in both static and dynamic ways. In addition to this, ultra-fast charging systems improve the performance of electric vehicles significantly as compared to the traditional plug-in chargers, which is why a number of companies around the world are focusing on the development of this type of electric charging for decreasing the effective bus charging time.

As mentioned above, China being the largest user of electric buses, Asia-Pacific is the largest electric bus charging station market and not North America. China accounts for about 99% of the total electric buses which are sold across the globe. This is creating a surging need for related infrastructure including bus charging stations in the country. In addition, the government in China has taken the initiative for installing 500,000 new public charging station 2015–2020 in order to further increase the adoption of electric buses.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the the global electric bus charging station market are Heliox B.V., Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., Powerdale NV, JEMA Energy S.A., Bombardier Inc., Schunk Carbon Technology, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., China Potevio Co. Ltd., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., Star Charge, HIGH Energy Inc., Proterra Inc., and Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd.

