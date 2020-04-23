Global ADS-B Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ADS-B market.

ADS-B is an Automatic Dependent SurveillanceBroadcast system, an integral part for air traffic control. The ADS-B broadcasts important information such as aircraft velocity, position, and altitude at a set time intervals. The ADS-B functions by using a transponder to send accurate details of position to air traffic controllers. The ADS-B works by determining it position using GPS which is then broadcasted by transponder at intervals.

The ADS-B is operable in remote areas, on mountain side, low or very high altitudes, thus offers an additive advantage over the conventional ones. These features of ADS-B benefits the users to great extent allowing them to control traffic even of runaways, is one of the major factor driving the global ADS-B market. The ADS-B technology offers improved efficiency and safety to pilots, controllers and also to public. Further, it offers information on weather conditions, prevents the runaway incursions even at heavy rainfall and provide information to pilots which earlier only controllers used to get. These factors are expected to drive the global ADS-B market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on ADS-B volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ADS-B market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Garmin

Honeywell International

ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems)

APPAREO SYSTEMS

Dynon Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Trig Avionics Limited

FreeFlight Systems

The Bendix Aviation Corporation

Aspen Avionics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ADS-B In

ADS-B Out

Segment by Application

ATC Surveillance

Airborne Surveillance

Others

