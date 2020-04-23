Global Aramid Fibre Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aramid Fibre market.

Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, marine cordage, marine hull reinforcement, and as an asbestos substitute.

The global aramid fibre market is increasing rapidly due to its increasing usage across various industries such as automobile and apparels. Some of the major factor identified are increasing demand for aramid fibres for optical fibre reinforcement and security & protection application. Also, macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP, rising income level are fuelling the growth of the global aramid fibre market. However high cost of material and competition from substitute product can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global aramid fibre market to some extent.

Asia Pacific dominated the global aramid fibre market followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Teijin Limited

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries

Toray Chemical Korea

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Para-Aramid

Meta-Aramid

Others

Segment by Application

Security and Protection

Optical Fibres

Tire Reinforcement

Electrical Insulation

Rubber Reinforcement

Ropes & Cables

Composites

Others

