Global Behenyl Alcohol Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Behenyl alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8), often referred to as Ëœdocosanol, is a saturated fatty alcohol used to thicken and stabilise formulations.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to witness a 1.4X increase in its volume production by the end of 2023. While Japan and India are two major exporters of behenyl alcohol chemicals globally, South Korea is one of the key importers of behenyl alcohol in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest producer of rapeseed and behenyl alcohol. A large number of companies based in the country export rapeseed to North America, Europe and other parts of Asia. The increase in demand for sun care products, in turn, is expected to boost overall demand for behenyl alcohol globally. Though the market is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, low presence of Chinese players in the behenyl alcohol market has significantly reduced price competitiveness among the companies based in Japan, India and Europe. As a result, manufacturers are expected to generate high-profit margins in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the next lucrative destination for behenyl alcohol manufacturers.

The global Behenyl Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Behenyl Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Behenyl Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Kao Corporation

VVF Chemicals Limited

Godrej Industries

Sasol

Nikko Chemicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity:70% to 80%

Purity:80% to 90%

Purity Over 90%

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

