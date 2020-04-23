Global Cane Sugar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cane Sugar market.

Global Cane Sugar Market Research Report 2019

Cane Sugar is a disaccharide, a molecule composed of two monosaccharides: glucose and fructose. Sucrose is produced naturally in plants, from which table sugar is refined. It has the formula C12H22O11.

For human consumption, sucrose is extracted, and refined, from either sugar cane or sugar beet. Sugar mills are located where sugar cane is grown to crush the cane and produce raw sugar which is shipped around the world for refining into pure sucrose. Some sugar mills also process the raw sugar into pure sucrose. Sugar beet factories are located in colder climates where the beet is grown and process the beets directly into refined sugar. The sugar refining process involves washing the raw sugar crystals before dissolving them into a sugar syrup which is filtered and then passed over carbon to remove any residual colour. The by-now clear sugar syrup is then concentrated by boiling under a vacuum and crystallized as the final purification process to produce crystals of pure sucrose. These crystals are clear, odourless, and have a sweet taste. En masse, the crystals appear white.

The global Cane Sugar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cane Sugar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cane Sugar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Raizen

Cosan

Wilmar International

Biosev

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)

SaoMartinho

Nanning Sugar Industry

Hengfu Suger

Shree Renuka Sugars

Bajaj Hind

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nordic Sugar

White Sugar

Brown Sugar

Rock Sugar

Other

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Food Plant

Family

Other

