Global Caramel Ingredient Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Caramel ingredients are dark in color and prepared by heating different types of sugar. They are added to sweet dishes to enhance the taste, texture, and color. Caramel ingredients come in three different forms: solid, liquid, and powdered forms. Caramel ingredients have a soft texture because they are cooked at a low temperature (approximately 245 degrees Fahrenheit), due to which they can be easily molded into candies and bars. Vanilla caramel is the most popular caramel ingredient.

Among the application of the caramel ingredients, the confectionery application accounted for the largest market share, followed by beverages, in 2017, whereas the ice creams & desserts segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with investments from key players in the emerging market, due to countries low-cost labor and lower raw material prices.

This report focuses on Caramel Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caramel Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Ddw the Color House

Kerry

Puratos Group

Sensient Technologies

Sethness Products Company

Bakels Worldwide

Frito-Lay

GOETZES CANDY

Goteborgs Food Budapest

Martin Braun

Metarom Group

Nigay

Warren

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fillings

Toppings

Inclusions

Colors

Flavors

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Ice creams & desserts

Beverages

Others

