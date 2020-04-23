Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endoscopy Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Endoscopy Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Endoscopy Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Endoscopy Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Endoscopy Equipment market.”

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. Endoscopes are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 and this segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant market share and growth rate of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing technological advancements, and disposable endoscopes and the subsequent need to repeat the purchase of these single-use products.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as favorable government initiatives, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy.

The global Endoscopy Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Endoscopy Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endoscopy Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olympus

Karl Storz

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Ethicon

Fujifilm

Medtronic

Hoya

Smith & Nephew

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical

Cogentix Medical

B.Braun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Segment by Application

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Others Applications

