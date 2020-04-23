Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Whey Protein Concentrate market.

Whey protein is the protein contained in whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese.

The main drivers for the growth of the Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market are global trends in health and wellness and wheys name becoming synonymous with dietary supplements.

High manufacturing costs of whey protein which is passed onto end consumers ending in high retail cost is one of the restraints that doesnt allow this market exponentially by keeping this product away for customers having lower expendable income.

United States has a sizeable market in the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate market while Europe is close behind. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the fastest growing market in the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate market because of increasing health awareness among consumers, demographics, and rising expendable income.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Milky Whey

Arla Foods

Davisco Food

Milk Specialities

Glanbia

Hilmar Cheese

Arla Foods AMBA

Grande Custom Ingredients

Glanbia Nutritionals

Global Dairy Network

Hilmar Ingredients

Groupe Lactalis

Lactalis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

Segment by Application

Infant Formulae

Bakers & Confectioneries

Snacks

Dairy Products

