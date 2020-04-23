Global Glycol Ether Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glycol Ether market.

Glycol ethers are a group of solvents based on alkylethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol commonly used in paints and cleaners. These solvents typically have a higher boiling point, together with the favorable solvent properties of lower-molecular weight ethers and alcohols.

Rapid developments in urban areas, renovations of aging structures, and multiple projects of smart cities are the main reasons for the growth of the construction industry. The swift growth of the construction industry is likely to bolster the growth of the paints and coatings industry, which in turn is expected to propel the expansion of the global glycol ether market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major market share in light of high construction & infrastructure activities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the next six years on account of rapid industrialization and growing construction expenditure in the emerging economies such as China and India.

The global Glycol Ether market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glycol Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycol Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Dow Chemical

BASF

LyondellBasell Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Eastman Chemical

Sasol

Hannong Chemicals

Dynamic International Enterprises

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry

Huntsman

Shell Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

E-Series Glycol Ether

P-Series Glycol Ether

Segment by Application

Paints, Coatings & Adhesives

Cleaners

Automotive

Printing Inks

Pharma & Cosmetics

Chemical Intermediates

Electronics & Semiconductors

