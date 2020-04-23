Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IGBT-Based Power Module market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IGBT-Based Power Module Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IGBT-Based Power Module market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global IGBT-Based Power Module Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the IGBT-Based Power Module market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the IGBT-Based Power Module market.”

An IGBT is a power semiconductor component used in power electronic devices in several industries as they have high-power efficiency, high blocking voltage, and ability to work in low power. An IGBT-based power module is formed by arranging several IGBTs in parallel in a single casing.

HVDC technology is primarily used for efficiently transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances. Motors, lights, and other high-power applications use AC voltage. AC voltage produced at the source has the need to be converted to DC power for reducing transmission losses and then converted back to AC electricity at the destination. Voltage-source converters employed for this purpose use insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules for high voltage applications. HDVC technology involves fewer transmission lines, less land to set up transmission lines, and incur fewer transmission losses. Also, HVDC systems are more stable, can be easily controlled, and can be interconnected with AC power networks, which will, in turn, increase the adoption of HVDC systems in the power sector.

The global IGBT-Based Power Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IGBT-Based Power Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IGBT-Based Power Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fairchild Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi

Semikron

STMicroelectronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Segment by Application

Consumer Appliances

Industrial Motor Drives

Power Supplies

Renewable Energy

Railroad Traction

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global IGBT-Based Power Module Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580