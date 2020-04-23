Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Air Compressor market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Air Compressor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Air Compressor market.”

Air Compressor is a device that converts power (usually from an electric motor, a diesel engine or a gasoline engine) into kinetic energy by compressing and pressurizing air. The energy in the compressed air can be stored while the air remains pressurized. The energy can be used for a variety of applications, usually by utilizing the kinetic energy of the air as it is depressurized.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the industrial air compressor market, in terms of growth rate as well as market size, from 2018 to 2023. High growth in the power generation, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in India and China are key factors driving the market in this region. China is estimated to be the largest market globally, and is set to grow at promising CAGR from 2018 to 2023. India is expected to follow, registering the second-highest growth rate during the same period.

The global Industrial Air Compressor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Air Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Air Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

DOOSAN

Gardner Denver

BOGE

Kobelco

Elgi

Airman

Fusheng

KAISHAN

Hongwuhuan

HANBELL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reciprocating Air Compressor

Screw air compressors

Centrifugal Air Compressor

Others

Segment by Application

Petrochemical and chemical

Machinery Manufacturing

Mining and Metallurgy

Construction

Others

