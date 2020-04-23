Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Hose Assemblies market.

Global Industrial Hose Assemblies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industrial hoses are used for the purpose of conveying various fluids (gas, water, chemicals) and even solid material from their source to various machines and several other applications. Industrial hose assembly are nothing but combination of industrial hoses and relevant fittings. These industrial hose assemblies are commonly utilized in food & beverage industry, Construction & Mining, chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & gas, Automotive, Agriculture, General Manufacturing and Other Industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

4-STAR Hose & Supply

Abbott Rubber Company

ABCRUBBER Inc

Alfagomma

Campbell Fittings

Chamberlin Rubber Company

Continental

Eaton Corporation Plc

FlexFit Hose LLC

Gates Corporation

Integraflex Hose Assemblies

IVG Colbachini

Neptech Inc

Novaflex Group

Kuriyama

Parker Hannifin Corp

Polyhose India

Powerflex Industries

RADCOFLEX Australia

RYCO Hydraulics

Semperit AG Holding

Transfer Oil

Trelleborg AB

United Flexible

Wellcall Hose (M) Sdn Bhd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

Rubber

Plastic

Metal

By Product Type

Low Pressure

Medium Pressure

High Pressure

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Construction & Mining

chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & gas

Automotive

Agriculture

General Manufacturing

Other Industries

