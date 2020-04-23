Global Inertial Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Inertial Sensors market.

Inertial sensors are sensors based on inertia. These range from MEMS inertial sensors, measuring only a few square mm, up to ring laser gyroscopes which are extremely accurate but can measure 50 cm in diameter.

Being small, accurate and affordable, the market for inertial sensors has grown at a substantial pace. Their growing use in consumer electronics has significantly impacted the growth. Devices such as tablets, mobile phones, gaming stations, remote controls, and laptops use a combination of accelerometers, magnetometers, and gyroscopes. Growing awareness regarding personal health and rising popularity of healthcare devices such as pacemakers and patient monitoring devices has led to increased demand for inertial sensors in medicine. In motor vehicles, the sensors are used in car safety systems, and the booming global automotive industry has had a direct impact on the demand for sensors.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Trimble Navigation

AKM

Bosch Sensortec

InvenSense

STMicroelectronics

NXP

First Sensor

Advanced Navigation

Epson Electronics

VectorNav Technologies

InnoVista Sensors

TE Connectivity

AOSense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Attitude Heading and Reference Systems (AHRS)

Inertial Navigation Systems/Inertial Navigation Units (INUs)

Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

Segment by Application

Transportation

Agriculture

Healthcare

Commercial

Aerospace

Defense

