Global Magnesium Lactate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Magnesium lactate is a magnesium salt of lactic acid and commonly used ingredient added to some food and beverages as an acidity regulator. It is also used as a dietary supplement and as a nutrient in different formulation.

Apart from its application as an ingredient in supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages. Magnesium lactate is widely used as ingredient in multiple industries and this wide use is attributed to demand for alternative ingredients in different industries.

Based on its application, magnesium lactate market is segmented as, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and agrochemicals. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as dairy products, beverages, functional food, and other uses in food and beverage segments.

Magnesium lactate is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are in rising demand in the Asia Pacific region, China, India and ASEAN countries have high consumption in form of over the counter as well as prescribed dietary supplements.

This report focuses on Magnesium Lactate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Lactate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Corbion

American Elements

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Gadot Biochemical

Magnesia GmbH

Jost Chemical

Penta Manufacturing

Lehmann & Voss & Co.

PMP Fermentation Products

K+S Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agrochemicals

Other

