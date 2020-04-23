Global Motorhome Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motorhome market.

Motorhomes, commonly also called Recreational Vehicles (RVs), were used as roving homes in their first roles, and not for recreation. Some of the earliest forms of RVs were designed and manufactured in the early 1900s, where the bodies and chassis of large cars and trucks were used as the platform. By 1920, motorhomes became a national fascination in the US, and camping clubs were formed; even though paved roads were rare and most camping sites were inaccessible to vehicles of that size.

Motorhomes include automobiles or trailers designed or modified for recreation or pleasure activities such as vacations and camping, both on and off highways. They are a type of self-propelled RVs, which offer complete living accommodation while on the move. Motorhomes are equipped with facilities such as sleeping, kitchen, and bathroom for use during travel and camping. Some of them have sleeping accommodation for two to eight people, and these vehicles are subject to the same registration and licensing as other automobiles.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Winnebago Industries

Berkshire Hathaway

Coachmen

Advanced RV

Entegra Coach

Forest River

Tiffin

American Coach

Fleetwood

Hobby

Hymer

KNAUS

Mobilvetta

Rimor

Caravans International (CI)

Challenger

Dethleffs

Auto-Trail

Chausson

Adria Mobil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Class A

Class B

Class B+

Class C

Segment by Application

Leisure activties

Business travelers

