Global Music Production Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Music production equipment refers to the set of equipment used in music recording studios for music composition. The music production equipment market is predominantly B2B, where the quality of equipment is of high importance to music producers. Music is fast becoming accessible to the general population, which is increasing individuals interest in music and the demand for quality music recording equipment.

Several online tutorial sites offer videos, reference articles, and various other teaching techniques to learn a musical instrument. The method is of great use for people wanting to learn to play a music instrument against busy work schedules and cannot join regular music classes. Moreover, the online tutorials offer classes at very less costs or no cost at all, which comes as a respite for people who cant afford to pay for the classes. This, in turn, will lead to the growth in the sales of musical instruments and boost the growth of this market globally.

The global Music Production Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Music Production Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Music Production Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fender Musical Instruments

Gibson Brands

Kawai Musical Instruments

Roland

Steinway & Sons

Yamaha

Audio-Technica

C.F. Martin & Company

DAddario

Harman International

QRS Music Technology

Sennheiser Electronic

Shure

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Music synthesizers

DJ Gear

Studio headphones

Digital keyboards

Public address equipment

Segment by Application

Professional

Amateur

