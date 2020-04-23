Global Nuclear Deaerator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nuclear Deaerator market.

A nuclear deaerator is a device that is used in nuclear power plants to remove dissolved oxygen and other gases from the boiler feedwater. Deaerators are commonly used in steam generation systems in all thermal plants and in several other applications such as water treatment, co-generation, solar thermal plants, waste-to-energy, district heating, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, and marine vessels. Deaerators are also used in the power generation cycle of nuclear power plants.

Several countries are taking initiatives to prevent adverse environmental impact, health risks, air and land pollution, and global warming by cutting down carbon emissions. This is encouraging manufacturers to adopt nuclear fuels with reduced emissions of CO2, SO2, NOx, and other greenhouse gases (GHGs). This will propel growth of the global nuclear power industry. The lifecycle emissions in nuclear plants are much lower and nearly equivalent to the lifecycle emissions of renewable energy sources such as the wind, solar, and geothermal power generation. This will increase the adoption of such clean energy sources.

The global Nuclear Deaerator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nuclear Deaerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Deaerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sterling Deaerator

Power Machines

Balcke-Durr

STORK

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

BGR Energy Systems

Walter Tosto

BHEL

Thermax

General Electric

United Heavy Machinery Plants

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

New Demand

Replacement Demand

Segment by Application

Energy

Industrial

Other

