Global Optical Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An optical coating is one or more thin layers of material deposited on an optical component such as a lens or mirror, which alters the way in which the optic reflects and transmits light.

The augmented demand for optical coatings in the solar power industry is one of the major factors driving this markets growth. Optical coatings improve the efficiency of solar panels and decrease the non-renewable energy dependence. Various solar thermal control coatings are also used in solar cells, detectors, and solar panels. The increase in the number of government supports, initiatives, and subsidies for solar power energy generation is the key driver for the optical coatings market in the solar power sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brewer Science (USA)

DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)

DiCon Fiberoptics (USA)

Dontech (USA)

Edmund Optics (USA)

Evaporated Coatings (USA)

Helia Photonics (UK)

Hoya (USA)

ISP Optics (USA)

Optics Balzers (Germany)

OptoSigma (USA)

Inrad Optics (USA)

Princeton Instruments (USA)

Quantum Coating (USA)

Research Electro-Optics (USA)

Rocky Mountain Instrument (USA)

Umicore Coating Services (UK)

Tru Vue (USA)

VLOC (USA)

Zygo (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Architecture

Solar power

Military and defense

Automotive

