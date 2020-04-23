Global Organ-on-Chip Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organ-on-Chip market.

An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a microfluidic cell culture device, which is developed using microchip manufacturing methods that contain continuously perfused chambers inhabited by living cells arranged to simulate tissue- and organ-level physiology.

In 2017, North America held the largest market share, due to innovation in advanced technologies and increase in healthcare applications.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period, due to lucrative opportunities offered by countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Emulate

AxoSim Technologies

CN Bio Innovations

Hurel Corporation

Ascendance Biotechnology

Insphero

Mimetas

Nortis

Organovo Holdings

Tara Biosystems

TissUse

Kirkstall

SynVivo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Other Organs

By Offering

Product

Service

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

