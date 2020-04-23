Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recycled Glass market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Recycled Glass Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Recycled Glass market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Recycled Glass Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Recycled Glass market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Recycled Glass market.”

Recycled Glass is the discarded material which came into picture after the rising concern about product disposal. The product is generally mixed with glass manufacturing furnace with virgin raw materials, such as limestone, sand, soda ash to produce new glass products.

Recycled Glass mainly has two destinations: recycling into glass containers and recycling into other products.When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills. The use of the recycled glass as aggregate in concrete has become popular in modern times.Common applications are as pipe beddingplaced around sewer, storm water or drinking water pipes to transfer weight from the surface and protect the pipe. Another common use would be as fill to bring the level of a concrete floor even with a foundation.

The global Recycled Glass market is valued at 2400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Recycled Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recycled Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Strategic Material

Berryman Glass Recycling

Vetropack Holding

Vitro Minerals

Glass Recycled Surfaces

Dlubak Glass Company

Momentum Recycling

Harsco Minerals International

Colouredgregates

Black Beautyrasives.

Trivitro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

Segment by Application

Glass Bottle and Containers

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Highway Beads

Abrasives

Fillers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Recycled Glass Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580