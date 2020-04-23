Global Security Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Robots market.

Security robots are mobile robots that can be autonomous in operations or remotely operated. These robots assist defense and police officials in carrying out their day-to-day activities. These robots are mainly used in unmanned transportation and defense operations, such as border patrolling and bomb detection, thus reducing the risk to human life.

North America held the largest share of the global security robots market in 2017; it is expected to hold the largest share of the global security robots market between 2018 and 2023. The security robots market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increased investments for strengthening the surveillance and weapon guidance capabilities by China, India, and Japan, and rise in spending of governments to tackle terrorist attacks, infiltration, illegal immigration, and criminal activities are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

The global Security Robots market is valued at 1260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Security Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Dynamics

Endeavor Robotics

Lockheed Martin

SMP Robotics

Cobalt Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

Northrop Grumman Remotec

BAE

Thales

Elbit Systems

Irobot

Qinetiq Group

Finmeccanica

Knightscope

Kongsberg Gruppen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Unmanned ground vehicles

Unmanned underwater vehicles

Segment by Application

Spying

Explosive detection

Firefighting

Demining

Rescue operations

Transportation

Patrolling

Others

