Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

For an integrated chip (IC) to function, it needs to be connected to the package or connected directly to the printed circuit. This involves dicing, wire bonding, and die bonding. This entire process is known as semiconductor packaging and assembly, which is the back-end process of chip formation.

The die-level packaging and assembly equipment segment to be the major revenue contributing segment in this market during the forecasted period.

The APAC region to continue dominating this market during the forecast period. This region currently accounts for more than 65% of the total revenue share. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries in this region, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, United Microelectronics, Samsung, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, is expected to impel market growth during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

ASMPT

DISCO Corporation

EV Group

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

TEL

Tokyo Seimitsu

Rudolph Technologies

SEMES

Suss Microtec

Ultratech

Ulvac Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Die- Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment

Wafer-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment

Segment by Application

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies)

