Global Silicone Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Silicones are commonly used by the coating industry to improve its protective and preservative attributes. Resins as binders or polymers as additives are two types of silicone products used to produce silicone coatings, which are primarily used for paint and coatings to enhance aging of the paint and wettability for easier application.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest growth rate in the silicone coatings market, in terms of value and volume, between 2018 and 2023. Rising investments by foreign companies; growing production facilities; strong industrial base for construction, consumer goods, and automotive sectors; and improve in standard of living are the other major factors contributing to the growth of the silicone coatings market in this region.

The global Silicone Coating market is valued at 4040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicone Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicone Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker Chemie

Momentive Performance Materials

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Corning

KCC Silicone

Evonik

BASF

Humiseal

BYK-Chemie

ACC Silicones

Afcona Additives

OMG Brochers

Siltech

Lakmar

Bluestar Silicones

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Composition Type

Silicone Additives

Silicone Polymers

100% Silicone

Silicone Water Repellents

By Technology

Solvent-based

Solventless

Water-based

Powder-based

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Paper & Film Release

Marine

Others

