Global Skateboarding Equipments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Skateboarding is an action sport which involves riding and performing tricks using a skateboard, as well as a recreational activity, an art form, a entertainment industry job, and a method of transportation.

The skateboards segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue. Skateboards are available in two different types, longboard, and shortboard. While shortboards are mostly used for performing skateboarding tricks, the longboards are used for cruising and racing. Moreover, the growing popularity of electric skateboards will also contribute to the growth of this market segment over the next few years.

In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global skateboarding equipment market and is expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2023. Factors such as the high popularity of the sport in the region, especially Brazil and the US, will aid in the growth of this market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Skateboarding Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skateboarding Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Alien Workshop

Almost Skateboards

Element Skateboards

Plan B

Zero Skateboards

Anti Hero

Baker

Birdhouse Skateboards

Blind Skateboards

Chocolate Skateboards

Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK)

Enjoi

Flip Skateboards

Welcome Skateboards

Zoo York

JIEYIDA

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Skateboards

Skateboarding Footwears

Skateboarding Protective Gears

Other

Amateur

Professional

