Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Soil stabilization materials are additives added to the natural soil to enhance certain properties of natural soil. Soil stabilization materials help increase the load bearing capacity, tensile strength & overall performance of soil. Soil stabilization materials alter the physical and chemical properties of soil and aggregates by enhancing its engineering properties, either temporarily or permanently.

Increasing infrastructural investments in China, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America will boost the demand for soil stabilization materials. Governments in these regions are highly focused on strengthening their transportation network for securing domestic and international trade routes owing to which there will be rise in the governmental projects, such as roadways, railways, airports, bridges etc., which will act as a driving force for the global soil stabilization materials market. North America and Asia Pacific will show high growth and China will be the dominant market in the soil stabilization materials market.

This report focuses on Soil Stabilization Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soil Stabilization Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Graymont

Carmuse

Low & Bonar

Tensar

Boral

Adelaide Brighton Cement

Sibelco

Thrace Group

SNF Holding

UBE industries

Koninklijke Tencate

Lhoist

Soilworks LLC

Shelby Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymers

Minerals

Stabilizing Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

