Global Solar PV Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A solar PV system, also known as a solar power system is designed to provide usable solar power by means of PVs.

It has been observed that most of the installed solar power capacity is in the utility segment. The growth in global population that is increasing the need for electricity is driving the demand for solar PV systems from the utility segment. According to this market research and analysis, the utility segment was the major end-user to the solar PV systems market during 2017.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. The rising focus of the governments of various countries in this region towards the implementation of microgrid solutions to improve access to electricity in their countries will be a major factor propelling the growth of the solar PV systems market in this region.

This report focuses on Solar PV Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar PV Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMA Solar Technology

JinkoSolar

Canadian Solar

Sungrow

Trina Solar

Schneider Elect

Huawei Technologies

KACO New Energy

Sharp Corporation

Flin Energy

First Solar

JA Solar

SolarEdge Technologies

Omron

Microtek International

Enphase Energy

Delta Group

Sineng Electric

Fronius International

Daqo New Energy

Chint Group

GoodWe (Jiangsu) Power Supply Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic PV

Inorganic PV

Segment by Application

Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

