Global Specialty Enzymes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Enzymes, also called biocatalysts, are naturally occurring or synthetic proteins that accelerate or decelerate the rate of biochemical reactions, without undergoing change themselves. They have crucial applications in many industries, including food, feed, detergent, laundry, tanning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fine-chemicals. The global enzyme industry is segmented into industrial enzymes and specialty enzymes.

During 2017, the pharmaceutical applications segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such its help in ease of digestion will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. The growth in pharmaceutical and diagnostics segments are boosting the use of specialty enzymes in this region. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding the applications of enzymes and rising health consciousness among the consumers are fostering the growth in the demand for enzyme-fortified consumer products.

The global Specialty Enzymes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Enzymes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Enzymes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

Dupont

DSM

BASF

AB Enzymes

CHR.Hansen

Soufflet Group

Longda Bio-products

Biocatalysts

ORBA

Biovet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protease

Carbohydrases

Polymerases and Nucleases

Lipase

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Applications

Biotechnology and R&D Application

