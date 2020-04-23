Global Sugar Confectionery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sugar Confectionery market.

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers confections and sugar confections.

The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.

The global Sugar Confectionery market is valued at 4590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sugar Confectionery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sugar Confectionery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Caramels and Toffees

Gums and Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Others

Segment by Application

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Other

