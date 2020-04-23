Global Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Synthetic Fibers market.

Synthetic fibers are referred to man-made materials, which are produced with the help of chemicals having superior properties compared to natural fibers. Synthetic fibers are manufactured through polymerization of a variety of chemical substances. These fibers are more light-weight, stain-resistant, easy & convenient to dye, and durable. On the back of their favorable properties, synthetic fibers are widely employed for various applications in the fashion industry.

Consumers highly prefer characteristics such as durability, better stain resistance, softness, and elasticity in their fiber uses; and manufacturers ability to provide all such properties at lower costs is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global synthetic fiber market. Furthermore, changing fashion trends are also expected to have perceptible effects on the global synthetic fiber market. The lower cost of synthetic fibers as compared to natural fibers also encourages their use among consumers. Furthermore, weak supply of natural fibers such as cotton is another factor, expected to drive the global synthetic fiber market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Synthetic Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Indorama Corporation

Toray Industries

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

CNPC

Reliance Industries Limited

Toho Tenax

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Polyester

Nylon

Polyolefin

Segment by Application

Clothing

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

