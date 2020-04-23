Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Magnesium Chloride Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2026

Magnesium Chloride Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Magnesium Chloride Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Magnesium Chloride Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Magnesium Chloride Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Magnesium Chloride market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Magnesium Chloride market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

manufacturers are dedicated towards the production of solid (both flakes and prills) type of magnesium chloride.

For instance, Shouguang Dingsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. inaugurated its magnesium chloride production complex capable of producing magnesium chloride hexahydate flakes of almost about 20,000 Tons per annum. Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd. has a considerable production capacity of 100,000 Tons per annum for magnesium chloride in granular and flake forms. On these grounds, China has been taking the lead in the global magnesium chloride market and is expected to retain its leading position in the coming years as well.

The support from the Chinese government is also one of the core factors that is expected to take this market forward in the coming years. In China, the 12th fifth year plan comprises opportunities to support the new materials industry, promote the establishment of large-tonnage advanced magnesium chloride production lines through the leading scientific and technological projects of the country and also promote the industrialization and commercialization of magnesium chloride based products.

North America and Western Europe are likely to closely trail China owing to growing demand from deicing applications

Over the past few years, cities and states in the Northern hemisphere have been facing extreme winter weather conditions. Owing to this, regular road maintenance has become a necessity to for addressing the challenges created by these natural factors. Use of magnesium chloride as a deicing agent is gaining traction in North America and European region due to its various beneficial attributes. Magnesium chloride starts working within 25 minutes of its application in snow-covered roads, which reduces crashes, injuries, and accident cost by over 80%. As a result of this, the demand for magnesium chloride is expected to rise extensively in both North America and Western Europe.

