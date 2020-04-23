Good Growth Opportunities in UK: Home-Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2023



UK: Home – Market Shares Summary Forecasts to 2023 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to UK retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing UK home industry

Download Exclusive Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2610116

The home sector has suffered off the back of a weak housing market, with spend rising just 0.3% in 2018 to 38.7 billion. Limited consumer purchasing power, low confidence and concerns over increased interest rates have also caused consumers to be reluctant to buy home products.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2018 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector

Scope

– Growth in home dips due to concerns over Brexit, however set to resume growth post outcome

– Poor housing market significantly hits big ticket spend

– Category set to resume growth in the forecast period post Brexit outcome

– Lower average price points and trend influence supports category versus furniture

– Price sensitive consumers shift spend online

Make An Enquiry Before Buying The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2610116

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on home sector in the UK retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in home category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the home market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the home market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in UK retail market including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/