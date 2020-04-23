Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) is an uncommon hematologic malignancy characterized by pancytopenia and marked susceptibility to infection. The condition is named after the excess B cells which look ‘hairy’ under a microscope.As the number of leukemia cells increases, fewer healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets are produced. The symptoms include a large spleen (splenomegalia) but without an increase of lymph nodes, and general symptoms such as fever, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss. Blood exams show the decreased number of blood cells and platelets.

According to the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation, the cause of the disease is still unknown but risk factors may include exposure to pesticides, herbicides and petrol or diesel fuel. Although no international prognostic system for risk stratification of HCL has been developed, ESMO guidelines consider the following clinical variables to indicate an adverse prognosis: Severe cytopenias (hemoglobin [Hgb] < 10 g/dL, platelets < 100 × 10 9/L, neutrophils < 1 ×10 9/L); Lymphadenopathy; Presence of TP53 mutations and lack of somatic mutations in the IGVH genes.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Hairy Cell Leukemia by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hairy Cell Leukemia in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation, the median age at diagnosis of Hairy Cell Leukemia is 58 years and the disease is four-times more common in men than in women.

The likelihood of developing the disease increases up to the age of 40 years and then begins to plateau with the median age at diagnosis being 58 years (57 years for men and 63 years for women)

As per the Cancer Research UK, around 90 out of every 100 (90%) will survive their leukaemia for 5 years or more after they are diagnosed

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, HCL affects about 6,000 persons in the United States. Approximately, 600-800 new cases are diagnosed each year. Most of the affected individuals are males of 50 years of age or older

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total incident population of Hairy Cell Leukemia in the 7 major markets was found to be 2,364 in 2017. Other data points reveal the fact that in 2017, there were 755 diagnosed incident cases of symptomatic Hairy Cell Leukemia in the US.

Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hairy Cell Leukemia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hairy Cell Leukemia.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Hairy Cell Leukemia report provides a detailed overview explaining Hairy Cell Leukemia causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hairy Cell Leukemia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Hairy Cell Leukemia Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Hairy Cell Leukemia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Hairy Cell Leukemia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Hairy Cell Leukemia?

What are the currently available treatments of Hairy Cell Leukemia?

Key Benefit of Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Report

The Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Hairy Cell Leukemia market

Quantify patient populations in the global Hairy Cell Leukemia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Hairy Cell Leukemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Hairy Cell Leukemia population by its epidemiology

The Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hairy Cell Leukemia Hairy Cell Leukemia Disease Background and Overview Hairy Cell Leukemia Patient Journey Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Hairy Cell Leukemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Hairy Cell Leukemia Hairy Cell Leukemia Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

