Hepatitis Therapeutics Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver caused due to a viral infection. Hepatitis is among the major reason for health care burden in developed as well as developing countries. Patients with autoimmune disorder are adding to rise in the prevalence of hepatitis. Elderly population and varying societal behavior adding to this sturdy growth. Rising viral infection including type A, B, C, D, E and possible G are major cause of hepatitis. Hepatitis B and C can cause chronic hepatitis. Some of the symptoms of acute hepatitis A consists of fatigue, flu like conditions or dark urine however chronic hepatitis are mild and non-specific.

The hepatitis therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of hepatitis infected population, rising consumption of alcohol & drugs, and successful and better accessibility to hepatitis drugs. However, the access to treatments of the disease has been limited to people who have a high income level owing to high drug price that hampers the sales of hepatitis therapeutics and eventually is expected to hinder the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Gilead

Johnson and Johnson

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

LAURUS Labs

Zydus Cadila

Cipla Inc.

Hetero Healthcare Limited

