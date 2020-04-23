The Herpes Simplex Virus, also known as HSV, is an infection which leads to small, painful, fluid-filled blisters on the skin, mouth, lips, eyes or genitals. This infection is categorized into two types: Herpes Simplex Virus Type-1 (HSV-1) and Herpes Simplex Virus Type-2 (HSV-2). HSV-1 (Oral Herpes) is a highly contagious and common infection that is mainly transmitted by oral contact in or around the mouth, causing cold sores/Herpes Labialis as well as Genital Herpes in some cases. On the other hand, HSV-2 (Genital Herpes) is transmitted sexually (genital-to-genital, oral-to-genital, or genital-to-oral) and perinatally (mother to child). Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections are lifelong. It is more common among women than in men.

DelveInsight’s ‘Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Herpes Simplex epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.The DelveInsight Herpes Simplex epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Herpes Simplex by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Herpes Simplex in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Herpes Simplex epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

In 2017, WHO estimated that there were about 3.7 billion people under the age 50 (67%) with HSV-1 infection globally and an estimated 417 million people aged 15-49 (11%) worldwide were affected with HSV-2 infection

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately, 776,000 people in the United States develop new Herpes Infections, while one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have Genital herpes

According to WHO 2018, an estimated 3.7 billion people under age 50 (67%) have HSV-1 infection globally and an estimated 417 million people aged 15-49 (11%) worldwide have HSV-2 infection.

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Herpes Simplex epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Herpes Simplex epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Herpes Simplex epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Herpes Simplex in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Herpes Simplex.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Herpes Simplex report provides a detailed overview explaining Herpes Simplex causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Herpes Simplex in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Herpes Simplex epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Herpes Simplex Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Herpes Simplex?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Herpes Simplex epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Herpes Simplex across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Herpes Simplex?

What are the currently available treatments of Herpes Simplex?

Key Benefit of Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Report

The Herpes Simplex Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Herpes Simplex market

Quantify patient populations in the global Herpes Simplex market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Herpes Simplex therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Herpes Simplex population by its epidemiology

The Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Herpes Simplex Herpes Simplex Disease Background and Overview Herpes Simplex Patient Journey Herpes Simplex Epidemiology and Patient Population Herpes Simplex Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Herpes Simplex Herpes Simplex Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

